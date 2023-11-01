West Ham vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, predicted lineup

While the Hammers have lost just one of their last 10 home league cup fixtures, David Moyes has never won a league cup fixture against the Gunners in his managerial career.David Moyes’ side will be without a couple of players, although the West Ham boss didn’t specify during the press conference ahead of the game.

Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are unavailable for the game, with both players injured. Martin Ordegarrd is doubtful for the game after missing out on the win over Sheffield United due to a hip issue. Jurrien Timber remains the only long-term absentee. Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Paqueta; Benrahma, Bowen, Kudus Ramsdale; White, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard.

