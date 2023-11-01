HEAD TOPICS

West Ham vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, predicted lineup

vanguardngrnews1 min.

West Ham and Arsenal have had mixed fortunes as the season inches closer to the festive period and winter transfer. While the Hammers suffered their third consecutive loss in the 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, the Gunners continued their fine form with a 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

News Source

VANGUARDNGRNEWS

While the Hammers have lost just one of their last 10 home league cup fixtures, David Moyes has never won a league cup fixture against the Gunners in his managerial career.David Moyes’ side will be without a couple of players, although the West Ham boss didn’t specify during the press conference ahead of the game.

Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are unavailable for the game, with both players injured. Martin Ordegarrd is doubtful for the game after missing out on the win over Sheffield United due to a hip issue. Jurrien Timber remains the only long-term absentee. Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Paqueta; Benrahma, Bowen, Kudus Ramsdale; White, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard.

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.