West African Elders Forum urges caution in Liberia's election results

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Mission to Liberia has called for caution and restraint as Liberians wait eagerly for the final results of the November 14 presidential run-off elections which is currently being collated by the country’s National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Head of WAEF Mission and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in a statement issued in Monrovia on Wednesday urged leaders of the two political parties to desist from premature declaration of results and celebration by supporters before the official announcement by NEC. Urging calm, the former president also charged the political leaders to direct their followers to leave the streets where they are already celebrating to avoid violent clashes. The statement which was also signed by Kadre Desire Ouedrago, former Prime minister of Burkina Faso and WAEF deputy head of mission, said: “We are deeply concerned by the recent reports of premature declaration of results and celebration by supporters of both political partie

