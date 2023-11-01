Wembanyama, Spurs Stun Phoenix In Last-Gasp Thriller

But a thrilling duel in Phoenix was turned on its head by San Antonio in the fourth quarter, who outscored the Suns 33-19 in the final frame to secure victory.French prodigy Wembanyama, the No.1 NBA Draft pick, played a crucial role in the comeback, with a jump shot from 15 feet making it a three-point game with 49 seconds left on the clock.

The decisive play however came from forward Keldon Johnson, who wrestled the ball away from a stunned Durant before driving to the basket for a layup that handed San Antonio their first lead of the game with just two seconds remaining.

San Antonio Spurs’ French forward-center #01 Victor Wembanyama runs with the ball during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on October 29, 2023. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)Wembanyama was one of five San Antonio players who finished in double figures.

The youngster from Paris revealed he had been determined not to be overawed by lining up against one of his NBA idols in Durant, who finished with 26 points to lead the Phoenix scoring.“Sometimes I want to think like ‘This is a guy I’ve watched for 10 years, like my idol’. But I’ve got to lock in because I know he’s going to try and step on me the whole game. So I don’t care he’s my idol.”“It just happened so fast,” Durant said. “I should have held on to it.

“How patient I am? As patient as we need to be. I’m new here,” he said. “I don’t know yet what it takes to win a championship but I’m eager to find out and make the sacrifices.

