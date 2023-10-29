We won’t tolerate further humiliation of commuters at checkpoints — Reps

The committee held a town hall meeting with stakeholders and relevant security agencies in the constituency, at Isuikwuato, over the weekend, where the people complained bitterly about the humiliation. The committee frowned at the act, and asked the security agents involved to desist from such disdainful treatment.

“From today, my people should no longer be humiliated. The humiliation is enough. Even when it is raining, people are asked to alight from their vehicles and trek over checkpoints. This is bad! “We are begging the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu. It will help us to know the actual problem we are facing”.

Rep. Aguocha noted that there had been a significant reduction in the spike of insecurity in the constituency following the recent launch of Operation Crush by the Abia State Government. The lawmakers urged the people to voice their concerns and volunteer any ideas that could help proffer solutions to the challenges of insecurity in the constituency. headtopics.com

The stakeholders also called for the immediate ejection of all those residing inside the market, insisting that it should be fenced and converted to only day market. She also alleged that their farmlands had been destroyed by cattle and called for an immediate end to open grazing in the area.

The stakeholders also called for profiling of herders in the area to fish out criminal elements among them.

