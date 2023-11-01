We Will Maintain Open-door Policy, Tinubu Assures Envoys

He told the Ambassadors that the foreign ministry and the office of his chief of staff would always be available to interact with the foreign missions and address any matter of concern. During his meeting with the Angolan Ambassador, President Tinubu congratulated President Joao Lourenco of Angola on his re-election, referring to him “as a very good friend.”Receiving the Belgian Ambassador, Tinubu acknowledged the active participation of Belgian companies in Nigeria’s maritime industry and expressed the need to strengthen political and economic cooperation, particularly in the maritime and energy sectors.

In his discussions with the Norwegian Ambassador, President Tinubu articulated his energy transition vision for Nigeria, stating that the transition from petroleum to gas to hydrogen is a priority for his administration.

The Angolan Ambassador expressed gratitude to Nigeria for its role in liberating his country from colonial rule and expressed his commitment to building sustainable partnerships between the two nations.

Ambassador Baera of Norway congratulated President Tinubu on the recent affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court.

