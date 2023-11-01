We want to return but can’t — Recalled envoys

“I have packed my boxes. I plan ahead but I can’t return because nothing (money) has been sent by the Foreign Affairs Ministry,” an ambassador told Vanguard, insisting that their Authority to Incur Expenditures, AIEs, on their passages has not been contrary to the claim of the ministry.They were asked to return on or before October 31. Nigeria has no fewer than 300 foreign missions.

Last week, many ambassadors said their AIEs had not been sent to facilitate their return with impeccable sources saying that their recall date had been extended to December 31. The ambassadors also complained of cash crunch saying allocations had not been remitted to the missions since June. Besides they warned that Nigeria could be subjected to avoidable international embarrassment because the recall and replacement of ambassadors take about six to eight months on account of Agrement (acceptance of envoy by the host nation after screening, which takes six to eight months to be completed).

The Ambassadors reportedly appealed to President Bola Tinubu to extend the October 31 deadline for their recall to enable their children and wards to take their promotion exams and consequently streamline the academic calendar in order not to truncate their education by dropping a year.

The ambassadors also spoke on threats by various service providers to take the Nigerian Foreign Missions to court for non-payment of service charges, and begged the President to intervene before the entire nation was embarrassed.However, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusufu Tuggar, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communication, Mr.

