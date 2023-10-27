We Want To Let The Poor Walk, Run, Not Just Breathe, Says Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has expressed his administration’s commitment to providing the poor with opportunities to not just survive but to thrive in the state.“Our target is not just to let the poor breathe; we want the poor to rise up to walk and run. The children of the poor must be given an opportunity,” he said.

This statement echoes a similar view expressed by President Bola Tinubu in the now-famous phrase in May, during a tour of the Presidential Villa in Abuja months ago when he said, “Let the poor breathe; don’t suffocate them.”In line with this, Governor Soludo reemphasised that the success of his administration would be measured by the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society and the overall progress of the state.

“The difference between the children of the poor and the children of the rich is simply opportunity. We want to evaluate our success by the success of the weakest in the society. Soludo added, “We are determined to give the children of the poor the same opportunity that the children of the rich have by giving them the qualitative education that is available to the rich. That way, we build a ladder of opportunity for the future,”.During the event, Governor Soludo distributed a grant of two million naira to 5,000 graduates of the program, emphasizing the pivotal role of young people as the bridge to the future. headtopics.com

