We’ve taken principled stand against insecurity in Abia

Otti said this during the monthly Media Parley organised by the government at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said that government would neither condone nor get involved in supporting insecurity in any form or manner. “We recovered uncountable skeletons of people who had been killed and left to decompose still around that axis,” he said.

He said that the state government had taken a step to secure the market by fencing it and issuing a directive for the market to be a non-residential daily market, which would open from 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. headtopics.com

“Now some persons said that we had sent away the Hausa community living in Abia, but remember when we saw the skeletons, we did not know which skeletons belonged to either Hausa or Yoruba. The governor explained that a meeting was held with the group, during which explanations were given about government’s intention.

Gov Otti begs NDDC to complete projects in AbiaAbia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to urgently complete road and erosion projects it embarked on in the state. Read more ⮕

Reps Ad-hoc committee briefs Gov Otti on security findings in parts of AbiaThe House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Security at Umunneochi, Abia State, has commended Governor Alex Otti, for the steps he has taken in restoring security and order in Abia. The security measures, the Committee observed, included the recent demolition of criminals' hideouts at the Lokpanta cattle market area of Umunneochi. Read more ⮕

Otti appeals to NDDC to save Abia from erosion, complete abandoned projectsAbia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to urgently intervene in controlling the erosion menace ravaging parts of the state. The Governor made the call when he received the Managing Director of the NDDC, Sam Ogbuku and some Directors of the Commission in his office. Read more ⮕

My focus will be on Gen Z generation artistes, says Ara, new Lagos PMAN govAfter being announced as the new governor of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association Of Nigeria, PMAN Lagos chapter, on Tuesday Aralola Olamuyiwa, Nigeria's foremost female drummer in Africa, commonly known by her stage name ‘Ara,’ unveiled her areas of priority. Read more ⮕

Tribunal affirms Fintiri as Adamawa govThe Nation Newspaper Tribunal affirms Fintiri as Adamawa gov Read more ⮕

Withdraw new naira notes, they’re demonic – Primate Ayodele to CBN gov, CardosoThe Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday advised the Governor of Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, to withdraw the new naira notes designed by the former administration. Read more ⮕