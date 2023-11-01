‘We’ve rushed him to hospital,’ NLC accuses police of brutalising its president

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, in a statement, said the police only took the NLC president “into protective custody” in response to a mob attack against him. Mr Okoye said the scuffle worsened and led to a mob attack against the NLC president, prompting the police to take the “NLC president into protective custody at the State Command Headquarters” to ensure his protection.

He confirmed that Mr Ajaero has been released, but accused the police in the state of brutalising the NLC president upon his arrest. Mr Upah said the union made “contact” with Mr Ajaero at about 3:30 p.m. at the Police Hospital from where he was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri for medical treatment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: NLC to members: Be on alert for immediate nationwide action if Ajaero is not releasedThe Nation Newspaper NLC to members: Be on alert for immediate nationwide action if Ajaero is not released

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: 10 things to know about NLC president Joe AjaeroThe Nation Newspaper 10 things to know about NLC president Joe Ajaero

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Arrest of NLC President: Police deny involvementA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Police deny arrest of NLC president Ajaero in ImoThe Nation Newspaper Police deny arrest of NLC president Ajaero in Imo

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: NLC President Ajaero Taken into Protective CustodyA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Brutalized NLC President, Ajaero rushed to FMC OwerriThe brutalized President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri with his right eye completely shut.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕