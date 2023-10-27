‘We’ve arrived at last bus stop’ — Buhari reacts to s'court verdict on Tinubu’s election

Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, and Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the vote, had sought to overturn the judgment of the petitions tribunal which affirmed Bola Tinubu as president.

Both candidates had challenged Tinubu’s eligibility to contest the election, the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically, double nomination, a drug forfeiture case in the US, the president’s academic records, among other issues.Advertisement

In a statement issued on Thursday, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesperson, said the former president described the ruling as a “welcome relief to him and to a majority of the citizens of Nigeria”. Buhari said the verdicts are “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority”. headtopics.com

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus-stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break,” the statement reads.“The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima government.

“Let them allow the government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made.” The former president also expressed concerns over low voting percentages across the country, especially in urban areas.AdvertisementClick on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News! headtopics.com

