We urge Tinubu to fish out individuals behind P&ID scandal

The call was made by the Executive Director, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugulor during a press conference in Abuja on the victory of Nigeria at a United Kingdom, UK, Court, while describing the verdict as justice won for impoverished Nigerians, which he said the outcome of the case was “a blessing for poor Nigerians.”

Therefore, he called on the UK and Nigerian Governments to place perpetual travel bans and other sanctions on companies and individuals involved in corrupt business transactions. However, he maintained that it is needful for the Tinubu-led administration to publish the total amount spent on the execution of the cases for transparency and accountability sake.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we need justice for Nigerians, and ensure these people are brought to justice, we must fish out the individuals that are destroying Nigeria in collaboration with foreigners. headtopics.com

“We also call on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to set up a panel of enquiry to unpack what happened in the P&ID Case and draw lessons for future engagement. “The Nigerian and UK Governments should blacklist and place an indefinite ban on the companies and individuals that were involved in the scandalous business transaction.”

