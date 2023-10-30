We're Pursuing Our Mandate – Abia APC Chieftain

Ngwaba spoke to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Umuahia, the state capital following the Supreme Court’s validation of the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election. He said in the same manner, the chapter is expecting its governorship candidate in the March 18 election, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, to be declared the winner of the election by the apex court.

“I am confident that it is just a matter of time for this to materialise,” he maintained, appealing to members of the chapter not to be discouraged by the delay in achieving the mandate. Ngwaba used the forum to reiterate his “unshakable belief that better days are ahead for the state under the leadership of Emenike as encompassed in his Rescue And Develop Abia agenda.”

He pledged his loyalty to Emenike as the leader of the party in the state, and the Dr Kingsley Ononogbu-led executive committee, saying they can take the chapter to higher ground. “With Emenike as our rallying point, the chapter will not only remain intact and focused but will also continue to enjoy the support of the members and sustain its appeal to the people of the state. headtopics.com

