We’re here to change weak, crawling economy narratives

President Tinubu gave the assurance during bilateral political talks with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and his entourage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President at the occasion called for improved cooperation in security, natural resources, education, and democracy among others, with the government of Germany. The President, who said the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court last week Thursday, had removed distractions from his focus on moving the country forward, however, welcomed the German government for more cooperation in multiple areas.

According to him, “Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country.” In his response, the German Chancellor, Scholz, highlighted the need for further collaboration on infrastructure, particularly in electricity and energy. headtopics.com

He also thanked President Tinubu for his role in ECOWAS and called for collaboration in ensuring peace and stability in Africa and the world at large.Black race must shake off slave trade psyche, deploy talents – ObiWe‘re suffering, increase our allowance, NYSC members beg FG

Pressure mounts on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu after Supreme Court verdictA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Another PDP governor hails Tinubu, vows to work with the presidentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

My dream about President Tinubu – Actress, Sylvia UkaatuIn a private chat with Potpourri, Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu says she had a dream about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that the dream portends a good Omen for his government and the people of Nigeria, provided the President does the right thing as directed by the dream. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: President Tinubu Reacts to the Death Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado IbrahimA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Jonathan still sees himself as that child without shoesSocio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed former President Goodluck Jonathan over his visit to President Bola Tinubu. DAILY POST reports that Jonathan was spotted at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Friday, and was said to have gone there to congratulate President Tinubu on the Supreme Court verdict affirming his election. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Nigeria will work under Tinubu – Niger Delta leader, AsonjaA Niger Delta Leader, Chief Idowu Asonja has described the Supreme Court judgment validating the election of President Bola Tinubu as the necessary tonic for the President to turn things around in the country. He declared that 'Nigeria will surely work under President Tinubu. Read more ⮕