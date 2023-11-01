We’re committed to completing State University Teaching Hospital

Eno explained that work is being intensified to ensure the completion of the medical facility conceived to enhance public access to healthcare facilities and services, especially in rural communities and complement UUTH services.

His words, “We are working very hard to see if we can give you respite by having two Teaching Hospitals in the State. The beauty of it is that it will complement the services of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

“And companies operating in our communities and Donor Agencies can adopt this model for us. Also, we should be able to put Ambulance services in our Local Government to help our people as we promised during our campaigns”While responding to issues raised by the UUTH management earlier, Governor Eno expressed concern over the prevalence of cancer and renal diseases and appealed to medical experts on the need to sensitise the public on prevention measures.

“On the issue of renal failure, we are trying to open a medical corridor beside the Ibom Specialist Hospital. We are working hard and we are trusting God that we will be able to get it started. I have been promised that within one year if the funds are available the centre will be operational”, Eno noted.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Gov Fubara enters emergency meeting with State Security CouncilRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara is currently in an emergency meeting with the State Security Council.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: [BREAKING] Fubara, Adeleke, Obaseki, others meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕