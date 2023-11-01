We’re addressing problem of predatory academic practices in Nigeria — NAS president

She explained that fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Science are determined to trigger a change in this narrative by encouraging collaboration between researchers, industry and government (where political will resides) in a triple helix arrangement, to cause this change to happen.

“The Nigerian Academy of Science is also intervening in education at the sub-national levels. We are aware that with the existence of many codes, laws, decrees, roadmaps, and policies, from colonial era, through to independence up until now, Nigeria is faced with what could best be described as an emergency in the education sector.

“The Nigerian Academy of Science, the Nigerian Academy of Letters and the Nigerian Young Academy, with support from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), have embarked on a project aimed at strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics education in primary and secondary schools.

Lamenting that facilities such as laboratories, libraries among others are absent in most public schools. There are also not enough adequately trained teachers to stimulate interest of pupils and students in science.

However, Braide noted that, “For research outcome to be useful the quality must be high and for quality to be high there must be proper mentorship beyond thesis supervision. Also, the Executive Secretary, NAS, Dr. Doyin Odugbanjo, said that the programme was to identify the fact the country is losing many senior researchers who are retiring while many of the young ones are leaving the country and the ones that are not leaving have fewer opportunities due to lack of senior colleagues who could not show them the way.

