We must stand against those who threaten sovereign integrity of Nigeria

(PSC), Solomon Arase, has called for renewed vigour and inclusiveness in the fight against insecurity so as to achieve the required results.

He noted that it is imperative to rise and stand firm against those who threaten “the sovereign integrity of the Nigerian State” as he maintained that no security agency can deliver on its mandate without the support of the people.

He said on no account should: “we shy away from whatever becomes necessary within the ambit of the law to provide the needed security for the citizens. He noted that terrorism or crime has no conscience and spares no one, whether rich, poor, educated or uneducated and therefore ” no matter what it takes, let us stand together and win this war against organized crime and terrorism “. headtopics.com

He said: “Mankind must put an end to organised crime or organized crime will put an end to mankind” and on the ” keyboard of life, let us as a nation always keep a finger on the escape key to survive”.

Arase also suggested that Government should adopt a mix of both kinetic and non-kinetic approach for effective and result oriented security management. The symposium with theme: Drug Crimes, Terrorism, Arms Trafficking, Marine Crimes, Environmental crime and auto theft was put together by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch and other partners. headtopics.com

