We must exploit oil/gas resources for benefit of citizens — Petroleum Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, on Wednesday, tasked all stakeholders and experts in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to leverage all petroleum resources for the benefit of the citizens.

He said, “We recognize the immense economic and social impact that hydrocarbon reserves hold. With an estimated 125 billion barrels of oil equivalent the African continent collectively hosts about 10 percent of global hydrocarbon reserves.

Lokpobiri noted that as African Petroleum Producers’ Organizations, APPO, member countries, Africa must leverage lessons learnt from member countries and other parts of the world to adopt leading practices in hydrocarbon development with a focus on in-country value addition, environmental sustainability, and optimization of intra- Africa trade. headtopics.com

“Suffice to say that the impact of local content in Nigeria has been cross-cutting and monumental, covering job opportunities for youths, development of oil service infrastructure such as Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) integration yard, policy incentives that transformed ownership of marine assets in the hands of Nigerian companies, provision of equity investment support to catalyze new businesses, promoting home-grown technology through a structured support for Research...

He said, “The law must promote and enable investments rather than become a stumbling block to existing or new investors both locally and internationally. The law must factor in local peculiarities; the ‘copy and paste’ legal framework is often difficult to implement. headtopics.com

