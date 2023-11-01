We look forward to exporting our Marine services, products — Fregene

How do players in the maritime industry perceive and how have they accepted this initiative knowing how crazy Nigerians are about imported items. Players in the maritime industry are coping well and have fully embrace our local built equipments in all area of the industry and we must give kudos to Nimasa for their support and enforcement strict compliance from us the local builders and the local and foreign companies.

Do you service only operators in Nigeria or do have clients outside the country by way of exporting your services.? We also render services to international companies operating here in Nigeria but we look forward to exporting our services. Buy building for foreigners to buy to overseas for their own use.Inflation and the depreciation of the Naira is the toughest challenges we are having in the industry at the moment because as we speak prices are doubled from the past 4 months and is giving us serious issues and disappointment and couple with the bad roads in the country.

They improve a lot also on the monitoring system of our equipments which if installed on ur vessels YOU can see your equipment from your phone and the introduction of compulsory MMSI number, Call Signs, AIS and other communication gadgets has really helped a lot to secure our water ways but we also look forward for us to have our International Maritime Organization, IMO numbers on our locally produced equipmentsOn our own, we produced minimum of 10 equipments every year for ourselves for...

