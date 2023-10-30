We'll Protect Every Citizen's Rights

The governor made the promise at the Human Rights Day celebration organised by a Non Governmental Organisation, Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative, held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan.

Makinde, who was represented by his executive assistant on administration, Revd Idowu Ogedengbe, said any government talking about good governance without protecting the rights of its citizens is only being deceptive and does not have the best interest of the citizens at heart.

Also, the chief judge of the state, Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Justice Muftau Adegbola, acknowledged the good work of the charity organisations and disclosed that the appointment of eight more judges in the state was at an advanced stage. headtopics.com

Earlier, the founder and convener of the Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative, Comrade Ezekiel Bello, said the event was organized to sensitize the less privileged about their rights and the role of government in protecting and defending fundamental human rights.

Highlights of the event were the awards given to deserving members of the society, including Governor Makinde, who was awarded the best governor of the year, for the efforts of his administration in making life more comfortable for government workers and the less privileged in the state. headtopics.com

