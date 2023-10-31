HEAD TOPICS

“We’ll partner NiDCOM to promote Nigeria – Minister of Interior Tunji-Ojo

DailyPostNGR1 min.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has pledged to support the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in its vision to promote the good image of Nigeria beyond its borders. The Minister stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the Chairman and CEO of the commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on a courtesy visit.

News Source

DAILYPOSTNGR

“Most families have their breadwinners abroad. With NiDCOM providing them welfare support, the commission is helping us ensure national integrity, security, and peace. “Also, there is a lot we can achieve from a partnership with NiDCOM. Like India, we must look beyond oil and see how a knowledge-based economy can turn things around for the country,” he said.

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: ‘I am committed not to fail Nigerians’, says interior ministerMinister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that he will ensure delivery on the mandate of his ministry in order to to fail Nigerianscand his principal, President Bola Tinubu.
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: A matter of principle, By Muhammadu BuhariPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The blessings of problems (3), By Sunday AdelajaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Church, we are building a wall, By Ayo AkerelePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The struggle continues for the deepening of Nigerian democracy, By Atiku AbubakarPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕