We’ll make solid minerals our largest source of revenue — Tinubu

He said, “Nigeria is open for business. We are willing to develop our God-given resources with genuine partners who share the vision of equitable distribution of wealth produced in our country with our people. We are ready to walk the talk of renewed hope with lovers of human development, to achieve the sustainable development goals of banishing poverty, disease and hunger from our fatherland.

“Nigerians did it with the petroleum sector against the odds. Petroleum became our largest source of revenue. We shall do it again with the solid minerals sector, wiser, and better, because we have learnt useful lessons”.

He said, “The challenges of the sector are enough to overwhelm investors.

He said, "The challenges of the sector are enough to overwhelm investors.

"These are a few of the reasons we have appointed Dr Oladele Alake, seasoned investigative journalist, political media strategist and a man of unblemished integrity to sanitise the sector and drive its transformation".

Alake stressed that the ministry is working tirelessly to make the nation’s mineral wealth the engine room of the country’s prosperity. According to him, “The African Continent has long been the source of invaluable mineral wealth that has contributed to global development, but it is time for us to redefine the narrative and shape the future.

“In Nigeria, we have witnessed the transformative potential of our solid minerals sector and the vast opportunities that lie within it. We are committed to harnessing these resources effectively, efficiently and sustainably to drive economic growth and create prosperity for our citizens.

