We’ll embark on immediate nationwide strike if Ajaero is not released

Recall that Ajaero was arrested in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, earlier on Wednesday during a protest by workers in Imo State over an alleged “serial and habitual abuse and violation” of their rights by the state government.
The NLC president was arrested at the NLC State Council Secretariat by some heavily armed policemen in Owerri. In a joint statement by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) shortly after Ajaero’s arrest, the Labour unions accused the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and the Imo State Commissioner of Police of allegedly abducting the NLC leader.The Organised Labour said that Uzodimma must be called to order by President Bola Tinubu “to avert turning the state into – a den of thugs and blood suckers.
