We have no hand in Ajero’s arrest

He noted that those accusing the government were perennial mischief makers always crying wolf where there is none. Recall that Emmanuel Ugboaja NLC Secretary and Nuhu Toro TUC secretary had in a joint statement accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, of conspiring with the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, to arrest Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the state capital

Reacting to the allegation, Emelumba denied any involvement of the state government, noting that it was the handiwork of mischief makers. The Commissioner recalled that the purported strike action in the state had been stopped by the National Industrial Court in Owerri, which makes the planned action illegal.

The Commissioner also noted that it complied with the Court order, that the Imo State chapter of NLC announced that it was pulling out of the strike. He wondered what Ajaero was doing in Owerri in defiance of the order of the court, which warned of severe consequences against disobedience.

He said information at the disposal of the government indicated that there might have been a fiasco between lawful workers of Imo State and lawless invaders from Abuja, which led to police intervention to maintain the peace.

Emelumba stated categorically that the state government has no hand in the arrest since it believes in the rule of law.

