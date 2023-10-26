We have cleared all uncollected passports in Kwara

The State Comptroller of Immigration, Comptroller Aminu Shamsuddin, confirmed the collection of the passports during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

Shamsuddin said that some applicants found it difficult to create time to collect their passports when it’s ready, especially when they are not in dire need of it. He said that the command had to go beyond sending text messages to applicants by embarking on some sensitization on radio and television stations.

“We realised that Nigerians live a busy lifestyle, thereby finding it difficult to create extra time for other things like the international passport, especially when they are not traveling out of the country. headtopics.com

“Even those that applied for a passport find it difficult to collect it when it’s ready, except they are traveling out of the country in some days’ time. “We decided to sensitise the public and enlighten them on the importance of international passport both within and outside the country.

“We also want people to know that the passport should be part of everybody’s credentials, a means of identification anywhere, and important documents that should be guided well,” he said. The Comptroller thereby said that there would be more sensitization programme and awareness with the assistance of the media, who could help enlighten the public on the need for possession of international passport. headtopics.com

“We will also organise a sensitisation walk, in which NYSC Corps members, transporters, market men and women, as well as students, will be enlightened and engaged on the need for owning a passport,” he said.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Kwara lawmakers move to checkmate alleged criminal activitiesThe Kwara House of Assembly has called for licensing and monitoring mechanisms to checkmate criminal activities of scavengers in the state. This was part of the resolutions of the House, after it was considered a Matter of General Public Importance, entitled “Need to curb criminal activities of scavengers in the state”. Read more ⮕

Subsidy Removal: Kwara Begins Disbursement Of Support Funds For 21,000 BeneficiariesThe Kwara State government has commenced the disbursement of support funds for another 20,751 beneficiaries in the State. Read more ⮕

Subsidy Removal: Kwara Disburses Funds To 20,000Kwara State government yesterday commenced the disbursement of support funds for another 20, 751 beneficiaries. Read more ⮕

Kwara First Lady Appointed Malaria AmbassadorSociety for Family Health Nigeria and partners have appointed the wife of Kwara State Governor Olufolake Abdulrazaq as Malaria Ambassador for the state. Read more ⮕

There’s only one way to fix Naira crisisFormer Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has said the naira can only be strong again if Nigeria becomes an export-driven economy. Read more ⮕