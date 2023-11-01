We didn’t attack Rivers Gov deliberately, say Police

Explaining what transpired on the day the Governor was attacked, the police said: “Following the receipt of credible intelligence on the intention of some armed group of persons to cause mayhem in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, particularly at the State House of Assembly on Monday 30th October, and recalling the previous case of arson on the State House of Assembly a day prior which is currently being investigated, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations immediately...

“This led to the police deploying non-lethal crowd control equipment including tear gas and water cannon to disperse the riotous and uncontrollable protesters. “The presence of the Governor at the scene was of great surprise and shock as there was no prior communication to the Police on the visit of the Governor to the scene of the crime which ordinarily is the usual protocol and complimentary that we accompany his guard for proper safety considering the intelligence of security threat at hand then.

“Similarly, the Rivers State Police Command has emplaced adequate security measures to ensure that the situation de-escalates and total calm is restored in the affected areas.”

