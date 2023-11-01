We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife — EFCC

He said their arrest followed “actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities”. Oyewale listed the items recovered from the suspects to include exotic cars, 190 mobile phones and 40 laptops, among others.
Recall that, earlier, there were reports that no fewer than 70 students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife were arrested by EFCC officials. This development had ostensibly led to a large group of the university’s students storming the Ibadan Zonal Command office to protest the arrest of their colleagues by the agency’s operatives.
It however assured that investigation into the reported arrest of the students was ongoing, and it could not be confirmed if truly those arrested were OAU students or not.
