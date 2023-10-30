We are reforming economic, business environment to promote efficiency

Tinubu said this on Sunday during a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz and his entourage, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu said his administration had improved the nation’s business environment, saying, “we are going through several reforms.” “We’re going through tax reforms to eliminate double taxation and give you better returns on investments.”“I believe that my friend will add more to the value of Nigeria’s environment; we have discussed that.

He, however, disclosed that both countries were working on regularising the stay of those who were economic refugees.” “I’m not making any demands; if they are Nigerian citizens, they are Nigerian citizens and they are welcome back home. headtopics.com

He said, “The first is yes, there is a need, in Germany, for people that have talent and that want to work in our country in a way which is a regular path for migrants. “But this is where cooperation is also important; we will do so and it will be an important aspect of our work together.”

Pressure mounts on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu after Supreme Court verdictA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Another PDP governor hails Tinubu, vows to work with the presidentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

My dream about President Tinubu – Actress, Sylvia UkaatuIn a private chat with Potpourri, Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu says she had a dream about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that the dream portends a good Omen for his government and the people of Nigeria, provided the President does the right thing as directed by the dream. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: President Tinubu Reacts to the Death Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado IbrahimA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Akpabio, Kalu Brief Tinubu On IPU Assembly Outcome, Congratulate President On Supreme Court VictoryPresident of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Saturday night, led Read more ⮕

JUST IN: President Tinubu appoints 7 new aides, deploys them to Ministry of JusticeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕