We Are Ready For Conduct Of LG Elections, Kwara Gov't Assures

The state PDP chairman, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, had on Monday alleged that Governor AbdulRazaq was in connivance with the State House of Assembly tinkering with the Local Government law with the aim of delaying the conduct of the local government elections till 2025.
But, Adigun, in a statement on Wednesday, urged Kwarans not to fall for the antics of the PDP, which he noted never meant well for the state. “Like a drowned man clinging to a straw at the bank of a river, the PDP has suddenly associated itself with a judgement obtained by Non -Governmental group which is on Appeal at the Supreme Court. We admonished the PDP to consult with its lawyers on the process of appeal at the Supreme court and stop misleading the public that the state government has not filed any brief at the apex court.
“While we sympathize with victims of different attacks by criminals in some parts of the State, the PDP should note that Kwara has been adjudged by different law enforcement agencies as one of the peaceful States in the country when compared with the magnitude of insecurity in the country, it is therefore disheartening that the PDP is linking the local government issue with pockets of crimes in the state.
“We restate that the stage is set for local government elections, and we have no doubt that like previous elections the PDP will suffer massive defeat at the polls “Kwarans will never forget the PDP for the launch and commissioning projects that never got completed by the PDP administration. Such uncompleted projects include Ilesha- Baruba Road, KWASU campuses in Ilesha- Baruba and Osi.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕