WBC champion, Ajagba, sets for toughest challenge since 2021 defeat

Both fighters are no strangers to each other as the Australian won a controversial Commonwealth Games heavyweight bout at the Glasgow 2014 edition of the Games. Ajagba and Goodall fought as amateurs, with Goodall earning a decision in the semifinals of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, where the Nigerian later won a bronze medal.

Ajagba, 29, an Olympic Games quarterfinalist, 6’ 6” with a reach of 85”, has fought 19 times, winning 18; 13 by knockout and losing one. The fight is part of Texas-based Ajagba’s path to a place among the top heavyweights. He has won three consecutive fights since he lost the one-sided decision to Sanchez. He is also coming off a fourth-round disqualification victory over Zhan Kossobutskiy on August 26, the result of numerous low blows by the Kazakhstani fighter.

The Premier Basketball League Management Committee (PBLMC) has chosen Abuja and Akure, Ondo State capital, as hosts of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) Premier Basketball League conference finals, which tips off from November 4 to 12.

Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored twice as Nigeria strolled to a 4-0 defeat of Ethiopia in the second leg of their second-round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games African qualifying series.

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes Player of the Month award for October. Simon and the other nominees for the award were announced on the club’s X handle. The others are Marcus Mawkus, Pedro Chirivella, and Florent Mollet. The winner will be decided through voting by the club fans. Simon…

