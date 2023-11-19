Wave of Insecurity in Northeast: Governor's Convoy Attacked, Pastor Killed, and Clash Between Militant Groups

The wave of insecurity in the Northeast at the weekend also saw the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni come under insurgents’ attack, leaving a policeman dead. Kaduna and Sokoto states were also not spared the horror of insecurity as gunmen killed a pastor in the former and abducted his wife while a clash between some youths and bandits in Sokoto State also left one person dead.
A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed the clash between Boko Haram and ISWAP in a post on his social media platform X on Saturday, said the casualty figures on both sides could add up to more than 60 as the infighting continued. According to Makama, a heavy fight broke out between the two militant groups at Tumbum Ali Island in Marte LGA at about 1400hours, culminating in the death of some commanders of the warring groups. He said the attack was in retaliation of the massive killing of ISWAP fighters by the Buduma factions which had seized most of their hideouts
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »