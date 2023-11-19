Wave of Insecurity in Northeast: Governor's Convoy Attacked, Pastor Killed, and Clash Between Militant Groups

The wave of insecurity in the Northeast at the weekend also saw the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni come under insurgents’ attack, leaving a policeman dead. Kaduna and Sokoto states were also not spared the horror of insecurity as gunmen killed a pastor in the former and abducted his wife while a clash between some youths and bandits in Sokoto State also left one person dead.

A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed the clash between Boko Haram and ISWAP in a post on his social media platform X on Saturday, said the casualty figures on both sides could add up to more than 60 as the infighting continued. According to Makama, a heavy fight broke out between the two militant groups at Tumbum Ali Island in Marte LGA at about 1400hours, culminating in the death of some commanders of the warring groups. He said the attack was in retaliation of the massive killing of ISWAP fighters by the Buduma factions which had seized most of their hideouts





🏆 6. TheNationNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

[BREAKING] Fubara, Adeleke, Obaseki, others meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Sokoto Governor Swears In Reinstated Perm Sec As HoSGovernor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has reinstated and promoted a permanent secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Sarkin Fulani, who was removed by the former

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Sultan of Sokoto’s delegation visits Governor Bello over death of OhinoyiKogi State's Governor Yahaya Bello has received a delegation from the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa'ad Abubakar, over the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Ado Ibrahim.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Gov Fubara enters emergency meeting with State Security CouncilRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara is currently in an emergency meeting with the State Security Council.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Ondo Deputy Governor Reacts to Reports of Endorsing Planned Protest Against Governor AkeredoluA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Troops Kill Many Terrorists, Recover Weapons In SokotoTroops of 8 Division Garrison, on Tuesday, neutralised several terrorists and recovered weapons in Sokoto State.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »