WaterAid Donates Water Facility and Toilets to Lagos Schools

In Lagos State, only 36 per cent of schools have access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene services in 2021. WaterAid has donated a 6,000-litre solar-powered borehole and rehabilitated seven compartments of toilets and group of handwashing stations to Community and LGA Primary schools, Ijegun in Lagos State. The project is part of activities to mark the World Toilet Day in 2023.

The new water facility and toilets are part of interventions under the first year of the 'Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Improvement Project' funded by the PepsiCo Foundation in Lagos State. It is expected to impact at least 173,000 people with clean water, safely managed sanitation, and hygiene promotion





