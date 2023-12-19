Warring parties asked to withdraw all litigations, Fubara to recognise 27 pro-Wike lawmakers

In a fresh bid to arrest the lingering political impasse in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, struck a deal among the stakeholders in the state. Bringing the warring factions to the table in a tense meeting yesterday, Tinubu secured an eight-point resolution signed by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister and former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor Siminalayi Fubara, along with other major players in the dispute.

The breakthrough deal, a copy of which was obtained by our reporters, sets out specific steps each side pledged to take to de-escalate tensions that many feared could turn violen





