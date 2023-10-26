War: Sudan army, paramilitary resume peace talks in Saudi

Sudan’s warring parties on Thursday resumed talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending a conflict that has raged for over six months and left thousands dead, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the resumption of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and representatives of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Jeddah,” a statement said.

Previous mediation attempts have yielded only brief truces, and even those were systematically violated. The statement called on negotiators to abide by an earlier agreement announced on May 11 to protect civilians and a short-term ceasefire deal signed on May 20. headtopics.com

Riyadh hopes for “a political agreement under which security, stability and prosperity will be achieved for Sudan and its brotherly people”.Before the first round of the Jeddah talks were suspended, mediators had grown increasingly frustrated with both sides’ reluctance to work towards a sustained truce.Experts believed that Burhan and Daglo had opted for a war of attrition instead, hoping to extract greater concessions at the negotiating table later.

The talks will aim for a ceasefire but it is premature to discuss a lasting political solution, the officials said.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Israel-Hamas war threatens world economy, bankers tell Saudi forumA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi’s appealsThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi's appeals Read more ⮕

Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement On Thursday In Atiku, Obi’s Appeals Against TinubuThe candidates of the PDP, LP expect the court to overturn the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential poll. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Thursday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate legal and other service providers involved in the case between Nigeria and foreign firm, Process and Industrial Development Limited. Read more ⮕

How Big A Blow Is Neymar’s Injury To The Saudi Pro League?Neymar may have only played three games for his new club, Al-Hilal, in the Saudi Pro League before getting injured, but his goal-scoring abilities will no doubt be lost. Read more ⮕

Saudi Arabia to host first-ever Esports World Cup in 2024Nigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕