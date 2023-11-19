Wanted Drug Kingpin Arrested After 7 Years on the Run

NDLEA has arrested a wanted drug kingpin, Ibrahim Momoh, seven years after he had escaped from Kuje Prison in the FCT. Also known as Ibrahim Bendel, he was serving a prison term also for drug dealing when he escaped from custody. NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that Momoh was arrested in a raid on his hideout at Filin Dabo, Dei-Dei area of Abuja.

Babafemi described Momoh as a notorious major distributor of illicit substances within the FCT and recalled that he was first arrested on Nov. 17, 2014 with Indian hemp weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted and convicted. He explained that Momoh was convicted and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison on July 22, 2015, but escaped from prison custody on May 16, 2016. “Following credible intelligence reports, NDLEA operatives stormed the warehouse of fugitive Ibrahim Momoh on Nov. 20, 2022 and recovered 81 jumbo bags of Indian hemp weighing 1,278kg





