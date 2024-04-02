Wale Akinterinwa promises to turn Ondo into another Lagos if elected governor

Wale Akinterinwa, a governorship hopeful on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), says he will turn Ondo into another Lagos, the country’s commercial capital, if elected governor. The Ondo APC governorship primary election is scheduled for April 20 while the state-wide election will be held on November 16. Speaking during his official declaration at the ruling party’s secretariat in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, Akinterinwa said he will make Ondo an industrialised state.

The governorship hopeful who had worked in Lagos civil service, said he would utilise the natural resources in the state to attract investments.“We will turn Ondo into another Lagos state in terms of development because we have what it takes, in terms of coast. We must ensure that the port comes alive and that will be a game changer,” Akinterinwa said. “But, beyond that, we also have the landmass and ought to be an agrarian stat

