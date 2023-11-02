Wage award, 40% salary increase: FG dashes hope of workers, can’t pay MDAs

When President Bola Tinubu entered into a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, on October 2 this year, he had accepted to pay N35,000 to each federal government worker in addition to the payment of 40 per cent special salary increase to the workers all in a bid to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

However, while all federal workers were expectant of getting more cash from the federal treasury following the promise, Vanguard gathered that the federal government does not have the required money to pay all categories of workers under its employ.

It was learned that while the government has since paid workers under what it called “treasury-funded staff”, workers in most departments and agencies that collect their allocations from the consolidated revenue funds, will not be paid by the federal government.

Indication of the Federal Government’s inability to pay all the workers under its employ emerged when the National Incomes and Wages Commission wrote to the Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, ministers and heads of government parastatals and agencies, telling them the category of workers who should be paid and those to fend for themselves.

The memo sighted exclusively by Vanguard, read: “I refer to the Memorandum of Understanding reached between the government of Nigeria and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, on Monday, October 2, 2023, as a result arising from withdrawal of subsidy on the price of premium motor spirit and hereby convey the approval of the President and Commander Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the grant of N35,000:00 only per month to all federal...

