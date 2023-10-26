WAEC: 1, 287, 920 Candidates Get Credits In 5 Subjects

LEADERSHIP gathered from the examination body that 1, 621, 884 students registered for WASSCE from 20,867 recognised secondary schools.

Of the 1,613, 733 candidates, 1,361, 608 candidates representing 84.83 percent had five credits. This is with or without mathematics and English language. Also, 1, 287, 920 candidates obtained five credits including Mathematics and English language. This is 79.81 percent of the total candidates.In 2022, the performance of candidates who made five credits were 76.35 percent including Mathematics and English language. This means that there is 3.45 percent decrease in performance.

A total of 262, 803 students representing 16.29 percent of the total candidates that sat for examination are being withheld in connection with examination malpractice.

