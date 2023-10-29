Wacot Launches Dragon Super To Increase Farm Productivity By 25%

Dragon Super, a non-selective and post-emergence broad spectrum herbicide is an improved version of the popular Dragon herbicide, which is widely used by farmers to control annual and perennial grasses and broadleaf weeds.

In Nigeria, weeds remain a significant problem for farmers, accounting for about 90 per cent yield loss, if they’re not properly taken care of. According to the company’s director, agric inputs division, Murari Sharma at the launch in Abuja, the product will revolutionise cropping system in Nigeria while helping farmers achieve long lasting effect control of weeds up to 30 days and safe for inter-cropping and prevention of regeneration of weeds.Sharma also assured that Dragon Super is safe to use and has no adverse effects on human health or the environment when applied accordingly.

“The product is going to be a great revolution in agriculture, it will create a new milestone of productivity, enhancing productivity in agriculture because it’s a replacement of paracord.This product is very, very resistant to all kinds of temperature, all kinds of soils, it is a proven product and has been tested in almost 2,000 farm places. headtopics.com

It would contribute a lot to the agricultural enhancement and that is by 25 per cent”, Sharma told journalists on the sidelines of the event.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centresThe Nation Newspaper FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centres Read more ⮕

Israel launches expanded ground operation in GazaThe Nation Newspaper Israel launches expanded ground operation in Gaza Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Federal Government Launches CNG Buses [PHOTO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

FG launches CNG initiative, with duties waivers on purchasesFederal Government, on Friday, launched the CNG initiative with the handing over of two CNG-fuelled buses to the State House. Read more ⮕

Kwara Launches Anti-measles Vaccination Campaign For ChildrenThe Kwara State government has flagged off the 2023 measles and immunisation campaign for under children under five years. Read more ⮕

2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Gusau Seeks Support For Super Falcons Ahead Ethiopia ClashEresident of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to come out to support the Super Falcons when they take on Ethiopia in their Read more ⮕