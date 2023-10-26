‘Vital step forward’ — Amnesty commends Tinubu for signing AU charter on older citizens’ rights

Isa Sanusi, country director of Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria, says the signing of the ratification of protocol to the African charter on human and peoples’ rights by President Bola Tinubu is a vital step forward for Nigeria.the AU charter on humans and peoples’ rights which include the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs), older citizens, and other Nigerians.

The instrument states that all Nigerians shall be equal before the law and have the right to protection among other privileges. In a statement on Wednesday, Sanusi said signing the protocol gives Nigeria the opportunity to engage with other African countries on the need to adopt the law.“The ratification of this Protocol marks a vital step forward to protect the human rights of older people in Nigeria,” he said.

“The protocol requires that state parties protect the rights of older people, including by preventing discrimination against them, guaranteeing their access to healthcare, social protection, and support, and ensuring that they are among those prioritized in any humanitarian emergencies. headtopics.com

“Nigeria has now an opportunity to champion this cause further by engaging with other African states to encourage their ratification of the protocol.“By doing so, Nigeria can help in advancing the rights of older people across the continent, ensuring their dignity and human rights are fully respected, protected and fulfilled.

“Amnesty International is also calling on Nigeria to fully support a UN convention on the rights of older persons, ensuring that these essential rights can become a reality for older people around the world.” headtopics.com

The Amnesty International country director said there is currently no global treaty on the rights of older people.Advertisement He called on the government to support the United Nations (UN) convention on older citizens to safeguard their rights, dignity, and security.

