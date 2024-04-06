Virgil van Dijk Picks Roberto Firmino as Best Teammate at Liverpool

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk has picked Roberto Firmino as his best teammate at Anfield . Van Dijk said Firmino kept Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane together. Firmino, with Salah and Mane formed a devastating attacking troika up front for Jurgen Klopp's side. However, both Firmino and Mane have left Liverpool for Saudi Pro League clubs, Al Ahli and Al-Nassr, respectively.

Speaking about the best teammate he has ever played with at Anfield, Van Dijk said on The Rest of Football podcast (as per the Daily Mail): 'I don't wanna put other players down but let me speak about players that for example left. 'Bobby Firmino has been a big figure in the success that we had over the last years, he kept especially those two next to him, who are outstanding, he kept them together. 'The triangle they were, the way they worked together. 'For me personally, the defensive work they did, to make it easier for us at the back, it's been crazy, it's been outstandin

Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Anfield Saudi Pro League

