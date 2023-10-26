Violation of rights: Kanu wins, as court orders FG, S’East govs to pay N8bn, apologise to IPOB leader

A High Court sitting in Enugu has on Thursday asked the Nigeria Federal Government and South-East Governors to pay the sum of N8,000,000,000.00 (Eight Billion Naira) to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Ordered the Respondents, jointly or severally, to issue official Letter(s) of Apology to the Applicant (MAZI NNAMDI KANU) for the infringement of his said fundamental rights; and publication of said Letter(s) of Apology in three (3) national dailies.

Similarly, the court declared as unconstitutional, the proscription and designation of IPOB as a terrorist organization by the Federal Government and the South East Governors. Justice A. O Onovo, while delivering judgment on the suit marked E/20/2023, declared that “the practical application of the Terrorism Prevention Act and the executive or administrative action of the Respondents (Southeast Governors Forum and the Federal Government) which directly led to the proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist group”, was unconstitutional. headtopics.com

The release made available to Vanguard further read: “Today, I led a team of lawyers to a landmark victory before the High Court of Enugu State in SUIT NO: E/20/2023 filed in January 2023 against the Southeast Governors’ Forum and the FG (Respondents) for their collective executive actions (in 2017) that led to the proscription of IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group in contravention of Section 42 of the Constitution which prohibits discrimination based on ethnicity.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensationAn Enugu High Court has ordered the Southeast governors to pay Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, N8 billion as compensation. Justice A.O. Onovo ruled that the sum was compensation for infringing on Kanu's fundamental human rights. Read more ⮕

Lagos Govt Seals Alade Market Over Violation Of Environmental LawsSome of the affected markets included Alaba International, Mile 12, Owode Onirin, Ladipo market, Oke-Odo market, ASPAMDA and others. Read more ⮕

Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdictThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdict Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Don’t run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Don't run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

P&ID illegally had access to Nigeria’s internal documents, Court rulesThe judge said P&ID retained the documents so as to monitor Nigeria’s position and awareness as the arbitration continued. Read more ⮕