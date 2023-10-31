Vinicius Extends Real Madrid Deal Until 2027

Vinicius, 23, joined Madrid in 2018 from Brazilian club Flamengo and has developed into one of La Liga’s standout players, scoring the winning goal in last year’s Champions League final against Liverpool.His existing contract was due to expire at the end of this season. Local media reported an extension had already been agreed last year, but it was only made official on Tuesday.The club provided no financial details, but Spanish media reported the arrangement includes a one-billion euro ($1.
Vinicius finished sixth Monday in this year's Ballon d'Or voting and also received the Socrates award, named after the Brazil icon, in recognition of his humanitarian work.
Nigeria Headlines
