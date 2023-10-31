Vinicius Extends Real Madrid Deal Until 2027

Vinicius, 23, joined Madrid in 2018 from Brazilian club Flamengo and has developed into one of La Liga’s standout players, scoring the winning goal in last year’s Champions League final against Liverpool.His existing contract was due to expire at the end of this season. Local media reported an extension had already been agreed last year, but it was only made official on Tuesday.The club provided no financial details, but Spanish media reported the arrangement includes a one-billion euro ($1.

Vinicius finished sixth Monday in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting and also received the Socrates award, named after the Brazil icon, in recognition of his humanitarian work.Rivers Crisis: If You Take My Base, I’m Politically Irrelevant, Says Wike

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Vinicius extends Real Madrid deal until 2027Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior has signed a new contract with Real Madrid that runs until 2027, the Spanish club announced on Tuesday.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Appeal Court Ruling: No Victor, No VanquishedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Buhari Says Loss Of P&ID Case Would Have Cost Nigeria $15bnBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Tear Gas Fired As Crisis Rocks Rivers Assembly, House Leader RemovedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: I Have Committed No Offence To Warrant Impeachment — FubaraBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Rivers Gov Vows To Resist ‘Impeachment’, Accuses Police Of Shooting At HimBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕