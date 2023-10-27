[Video] S’Court judgment: Jonathan visits Tinubu at Presidential Villa

Recall that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, affirmed the election of President Tinubu and dismissed the appeals filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

The Supreme Court agreed with the September 6 verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, on all counts. The seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Inyang Okoro, in a unanimous judgment, resolved the seven issues for determination in favour of Tinubu.Speaking with newsmen after meeting with President Tinubu, Jonathan said elections were over and that it was time to move the country forward.His words: “The country must move forward. Elections are over so we must move forward. Prof Lumumba emphasised the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa when he spoke in one of our programmes.

“Traditionally, if a former President goes outside the country for continental or regional programmes, even some national ones, you come home and tell Mr President. So that’s the tradition.“Most of the time when you see me, it’s one of the things that we must do to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward, and to move the African continent forward.EFCC confronts Emefiele with multiple charges headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Emulate Jonathan, Congratulate Tinubu Group Tells AtikuA group, BAT 4/4 Initiative, has urged former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar to call and congratulate President Bola Tinubu Read more ⮕

24 hours after Supreme Court judgement, Jonathan visits Aso Rock, congratulates TinubuFormer President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited the Presidential Villa to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his election. Read more ⮕

UPDATED: Jonathan visits Tinubu, charges political class, ex-presidents to unite for citizens’ comfortThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Jonathan visits Tinubu, charges political class, ex-presidents to unite for citizens' comfort Read more ⮕

Elections Are Over, We Must Move Forward – Jonathan Says After Visiting TinubuBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso RockThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso Rock Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕