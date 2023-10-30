Video: Gunshots as Fubura, IYC storm Rivers assembly amid impeachment threat

There were Gunshots on Monday as Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara stormed the state’s House of Assembly Complex following an alleged move to impeach the governor and remove the Leader of the Assembly, Edison Ehie.

This was as members of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, have also taken over there Assembly premises over the development. Men of the Nigerian Police pouring water and teargas on the Governor of Rivers State. Sim Fubara, the Governor of Rivers on his way to the State House of Assembly Complex.It was gathered that 24 lawmakers of the assembly have already on Monday morning signed and impeachment notice and forwarded sameRecall the Rivers State House of Assembly was set ablaze yesterday by suspected political thugs in the state.

This is following a move by the house to commence an impeachment process on the Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, and the state Governor, Fubara on Monday. The arsonists had carried out the act at about 9:45pm, causing uneasy calm around the assembly complex where the State Police Command also stands.

A source said the legislature has concluded plans to impeach the duo on Monday at its resumed sitting following some undisclosed issues.A senior police officer in the state, who did not want to be mentioned confirmed the development, adding that it took efforts of police and the state Fire Service teams to put out the fire.

The source said: "Yes, the Rivers State House of Assembly main chamber was under attack and set on fire. It was policemen and the fire service team that helped to put out the fire."

