Video: Boyfriend arrested after allegedly killing 300 Level UNIPORT student

It was gathered that Collins was caught by his estate security personnel when he was trying to dispose of the victim’s body.

Witnesses stormed the suspect’s apartment after the security team raised the alarm, where they discovered Justina’s dismembered body parts in bloody sacks.When Vanguard correspondent contacted the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who refused to make a comment on the incident, however, said the Commissioner of Police (CP) would address the press on the development by 12 p.m. on Thursday (today).

