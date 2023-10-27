Victory will give Tinubu time to concentrate, face governance

) Amb. Abayomi Mumuni has said Thursday’s victory at the Supreme Court will provide President Bola Tinubu opportunity to concentrate and face governance.

He stated that the victory will provide the President and his team needed concentration to focus on the task of nation building. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling of the lower court which confirmed Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election while dismissing the prayers of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP).

A statement by Mumuni’s media aide, Rasheed Abubakar noted that the one-time gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Lagos State commended the judiciary for enriching Nigeria’s democracy by sticking to facts and not appealing to emotions and sentiments. headtopics.com

He urged all stakeholders to join hands with the President in building a stronger economy and greater Nigeria because national interest precedes any other parochial interests.According to him: “This ruling is a triumph for the vast majority of Nigerian citizens who cast their votes overwhelmingly for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the ballot, i am glad that the judiciary did not appeal to emotions and sentiments but stuck to the facts of the matter.

“I congratulate Mr. President and our party the APC most heartily on this important victory. It finally put to rest the long and tortuous legal battle over the presidential election. This will definitely provide the President and his team the needed concentration to focus on their task on nation building,” Mumuni said. headtopics.com

