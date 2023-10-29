Victory is for democracy, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos congratulates Tinubu

Vanguard reported that the nation’s apex court dismissed the appeals of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi – the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party respectively.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Inyang Okoro on behalf of the seven-man panel affirmed the presidential election of Tinubu on February 25. Reacting to the ruling in a statement made available to Vanguard by COSEYL President Goodluck Ibem, the President of the Igbo community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Ossai, said on Saturday, that the victory was the will of the people who trooped out to vote during the 2023 election.

He said, “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State ably led by High Chief Sunday Ossai congratulates the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the supreme court. headtopics.com

“His victory is a victory for democracy and a confirmation of the will of the people who came out en masse to vote for him during the last general elections. While hailing the judgment, Ossai said, “We commend the justices of the Supreme Court who defended the mandate freely given to President Bola Tinubu by the people during the elections.”

"Now that all forms of distractions are over, President Tinubu will now fully concentrate to tackle the challenges facing the country headlong.

