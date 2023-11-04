Victor Wembanyama scores 38 points as Spurs beat Suns

Teenage sensation Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points – his most in an NBA game – to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns 132-121. The 19-year-old, who was the league’s top draft pick this year and stands at 7ft 4in tall, also grabbed 10 rebounds in his fifth NBA game. Frenchman Wembanyama then scored 10 points as the Spurs went on a 12-0 run on the way to securing victory. “Somebody’s got to do it,” said Wembanyama. “Tomorrow it’s going to be one of my team-mates.

This is how we work – as a group, as a team. “He’ll pass to the open guy but he’s got confidence in himself. He made some plays that were unbelievable so that combination is pretty good if you have that skill and you’re still willing to pass.” Devin Booker scored 31 points and registered 13 assists for the Suns on his return from an ankle injury, while team-mate Kevin Durant scored 28 points. “I know we are both skinny and I’m sure he said he watched me growing up but he’s his own player,” said Durant when asked about Wembanyama after the game. Elsewhere, Paolo Banchero found the basket with 14 seconds remaining and scored a season-high 30 points to help the Orlando Magic to a thrilling 115-113 win against the Utah Jazz

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Teen phenomenon Wembanyama scores 38 as Spurs hold off SunsFrench phenomenon Victor Wembanyama poured in 38 points and came up big in the fourth quarter as the San Antonio Spurs held off a late Phoenix rally to beat the Suns 132-121 on Thursday.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Troubled Man Utd urged to stick together as Spurs face Pochettino reunionA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Chelsea’s Pochettino Says Spurs Are Title Contenders Ahead Of ReturnBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Why I had a fallout with DavidoThe Nation Newspaper Why I had a fallout with Davido - Victor AD

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: LaLiga: Barcelona monitoring two Nigerian strikers as Lewandowski’s replacementBarcelona are monitoring Super Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface as potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski, according to Barca Insider. Lewandowski joined Barca from Bayern Munich last year in a deal worth €50million. Since then he has scored 33 goals in 46 appearances for the La Liga giants.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Man in court for allegedly stealing N4.2m from cryptocurrency firmA 36-year-old man, Victor Ameh, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N4.2 million from a cryptocurrency firm.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »