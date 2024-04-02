Victor Boniface Returns to Bayer Leverkusen Squad After Injury Lay-Off

Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen manager, says Victor Boniface is back in the team’s matchday squad after a three-month lay-off due to a groin injury. According to NAN, Alonso spoke on Tuesday in a press conference ahead of the club’s German Cup semi-final against Fortuna Dusseldorf.in training with the Super Eagles of Nigeria while preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.
The injury ruled him out of the competition, and he has been out of action for club and country since then.Speaking on Boniface’s condition, Alonso said the striker “has done a good recovery and has trained well”. The manager, however, added that the Nigerian will not play a full match against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday. “We are in a super situation. We have no injuries and a full squad. Boni (Boniface) is also back in the squad,” Alonso said.“Not 90 minutes. 45, maybe not. But maybe 30. He has done a good recovery and has trained wel
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Liverpool Target Xabi Alonso Says Staying As Leverkusen CoachThe 42-year-old Spaniard has Leverkusen on course for a trophy treble, including their first-ever German league crown.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »