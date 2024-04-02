Victor Boniface Returns to Bayer Leverkusen Squad After Injury Lay-Off

Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen manager, says Victor Boniface is back in the team’s matchday squad after a three-month lay-off due to a groin injury. According to NAN, Alonso spoke on Tuesday in a press conference ahead of the club’s German Cup semi-final against Fortuna Dusseldorf.in training with the Super Eagles of Nigeria while preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The injury ruled him out of the competition, and he has been out of action for club and country since then.Speaking on Boniface’s condition, Alonso said the striker “has done a good recovery and has trained well”. The manager, however, added that the Nigerian will not play a full match against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday. “We are in a super situation. We have no injuries and a full squad. Boni (Boniface) is also back in the squad,” Alonso said.“Not 90 minutes. 45, maybe not. But maybe 30. He has done a good recovery and has trained wel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bundesliga: Boniface returns to Bayer Leverkusen trainingBayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface has stepped up his recovery from injury after returning to light training on Saturday. Boniface sustained an abductor injury during Nigeria's preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, early this year. The Bundesliga club posted a picture of Boniface in training with a short message.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Leverkusen slam €55m price tag on BonifaceThe Nation Newspaper Leverkusen slam €55m price tag on Boniface

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Tella spurs Bayer Leverkusen to victoryThe Nation Newspaper Tella spurs Bayer Leverkusen to victory

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

EPL: Two Super Eagles players among 10 strikers Arsenal are eyeing [Full list]Arsenal are keeping tabs on at least two Super Eagles strikers ahead of the summer transfer window. The Gunners' director of football, Edu Gasper, has compiled a 10-man shortlist already, according to the Daily Mirror. And it includes the Nigerian duo of Victor Osimhen (Napoli) and Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen).

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Super Eagles invitee Tella on target as Leverkusen go 10 points clear of BayernTella was on target for Bayer Leverkusen in their 2-0 home win against 10-man Wolfsburg, in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Liverpool Target Xabi Alonso Says Staying As Leverkusen CoachThe 42-year-old Spaniard has Leverkusen on course for a trophy treble, including their first-ever German league crown.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »