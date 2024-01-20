Victor AD: The Rising Star of Nigerian Music

Ever since his fated breakout, in 2018, Victor AD has shone across Nigerian musicdom with his unique musicianship. His introduction to the limelight came with Wetin we gain, the prayeresque song that sparked hope in Nigerians. The Delta-bred musician, born Victor Adere, joined the league of street-pop mavericks such as, Bella Shmurda, Barry Jhay, among others, that captivated audiences with their relatable grassroots stories.

His follow-up hit, Tire You enlisted Davido, spiking his listenership and even earning showtime on major European stages like the 02 Arena. And by 2019, Victor AD had become a household name in Afrobeats





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECOWAS Deadline Approaches Amid Rising Tensions in NigerECOWAS has set a deadline for the release or reinstatement of Niger's president, with the threat of military action. Defence chiefs of member countries have met, raising concerns of a regional conflict.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President Tinubu Holds Meeting with Security Chiefs to Address Rising Security BreachesPresident Bola Tinubu has met with service chiefs and other heads of security agencies to address the rising security breaches in the country, particularly in the FCT. Kidnappers have intensified their attacks, kidnapping and killing hostages to pressure families into paying large ransoms. The meeting included the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector General of Police, and heads of other security outfits.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Rising Cost of Living in Nigeria Under President Tinubu's AdministrationThe cost of living in Nigeria has continued to increase under President Bola Tinubu's administration, causing hardship for most Nigerians. The poverty rate has risen to 46 percent, and inflation has reached 28.20%. Food prices, including rice, beans, and yam, have also significantly increased.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Ogun State: Rising to Economic ProminenceOgun State, under the governance of Prince Dapo Abiodun, is proving its mettle and attaining its potentials at a pace unimagined a couple of years ago. The state is becoming economically viable and attracting investments.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Former Nigerian Speaker of the House, Ghali Na’Abba, Passes AwayNigeria mourns the loss of Ghali Na’Abba, a strong advocate of democracy and independent legislature. Na’Abba was buried in his hometown of Kano, with prominent figures in attendance.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian military eliminates over 6,880 terrorists and apprehends 6,970 othersThe Nigerian military has announced that it has eliminated over 6,880 terrorists and criminals and apprehended 6,970 others in the year 2023. Additionally, they have rescued 4,488 kidnapped hostages and recovered a significant amount of weapons and ammunition. The military also recovered millions of litres of crude oil, kerosene, diesel, and petrol. In the North-east region, Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 1,759 terrorists, apprehended 953 suspects, and rescued 826 hostages. They also reported that thousands of BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »